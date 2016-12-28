13:58 28 December 2016
Video Advisory (Dec. 28) Construction for base relocation resumed
TOKYO, Dec. 28, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Construction for base relocation resumed
-- The Japanese government resumed construction work on Dec. 27, 2016, at the planned relocation site for a key U.S. air base in Okinawa Prefecture after suspending the work in March, as Gov. Takeshi Onaga vowed to continue his fight to stop the plan.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15641/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo