Japan's reconstruction minister visits war-linked shrine

Japan's disaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday.

His visit came just after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to commemorate the war dead, but Imamura told reporters the timing of the events was just a "coincidence."

Yasukuni is viewed by countries such as China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, with critics saying that lawmakers who visit the shrine are glossing over wartime history. The shrine honors convicted war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo, along with Japan's war dead.