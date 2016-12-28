Close

Kyodo News

December 28, 2016 15:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:12 28 December 2016

Japan to change name of its de facto embassy in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Dec. 28, Kyodo

Japan's de facto diplomatic establishment in Taiwan said Wednesday that it will change its name next month to make the semi-official organization more relevant to its mission.

The Interchange Association said in a statement that, as of Jan. 1, it will be known as the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. Its Chinese name has also been changed to add the names of Japan and Taiwan, neither of which featured in the previous title.

"The association will continue to play the role of a bridge between Japan and Taiwan, doing its utmost to move bilateral relations to the next level," it said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  2. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  4. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  5. 23 Dec 2016Taiwan prepares to begin design of 1st indigenous attack submarine

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete