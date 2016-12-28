Japan to change name of its de facto embassy in Taiwan

Japan's de facto diplomatic establishment in Taiwan said Wednesday that it will change its name next month to make the semi-official organization more relevant to its mission.

The Interchange Association said in a statement that, as of Jan. 1, it will be known as the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. Its Chinese name has also been changed to add the names of Japan and Taiwan, neither of which featured in the previous title.

"The association will continue to play the role of a bridge between Japan and Taiwan, doing its utmost to move bilateral relations to the next level," it said.