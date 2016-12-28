Protest staged in Seoul on anniversary of "comfort women" deal

Several hundred people took part in a protest here against an agreement between South Korea and Japan to resolve the longstanding issue of women who were forced into wartime Japanese military brothels on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the deal.

The protest in front of the Japanese Embassy was organized by the Korean Council for Women Drafted for Sexual Slavery by Japan, a civic group helping former comfort women.

On the same day in the southern port city of Busan, a civic group set up a statue of a girl symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery on the sidewalk in front of the Japanese Consulate.