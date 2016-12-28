Close

Kyodo News

December 28, 2016 18:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:14 28 December 2016

Dentsu referred to prosecutors for excessive working hours

TOKYO, Dec. 28, Kyodo

The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and one of its executives to prosecutors on Wednesday over an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee, saying that the case amounts to an indictment.

Labor authorities suspect the Japanese advertising giant and the employee's supervisor violated the Labor Standards Law by forcing Matsuri Takahashi and another employee to work illegally long hours between October and December 2015. Takahashi killed herself in Tokyo on Christmas Day last year.

The latest move by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry's Tokyo Labor Bureau came unusually fast after the ministry raided Dentsu on Nov. 7.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Dentsu to be referred to prosecutors over labor law violation
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  2. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  4. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  5. 23 Dec 2016Taiwan prepares to begin design of 1st indigenous attack submarine

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete