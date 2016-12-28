Dentsu referred to prosecutors for excessive working hours

The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and one of its executives to prosecutors on Wednesday over an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee, saying that the case amounts to an indictment.

Labor authorities suspect the Japanese advertising giant and the employee's supervisor violated the Labor Standards Law by forcing Matsuri Takahashi and another employee to work illegally long hours between October and December 2015. Takahashi killed herself in Tokyo on Christmas Day last year.

The latest move by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry's Tokyo Labor Bureau came unusually fast after the ministry raided Dentsu on Nov. 7.