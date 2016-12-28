Pakistan's fourth nuclear power plant commissioned

Pakistan's fourth nuclear power plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, with the leader inviting further Chinese investment in power generation.

The plant, known as Chashma-3, or C-3, has been build with Chinese assistance at Chashma in the Mianwali district of southern Pakistan, where two similar plants are already in operation and another is nearing completion.

The new facility is capable of generating 340 megawatts, while the two existing plants in the area can generate 325 MW each.