Close

Kyodo News

December 28, 2016 20:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:46 28 December 2016

Japan's reconstruction minister visits war-linked shrine

TOKYO, Dec. 28, Kyodo

Japan's disaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday, shortly after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to commemorate the war dead.

But Imamura told reporters the timing of the events was just a "coincidence," adding, "I reported the prime minister's visit (during my worship) as well."

Yasukuni is viewed by countries such as China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, with critics saying that lawmakers who visit the shrine are glossing over wartime history. The shrine honors convicted war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo, along with Japan's war dead.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Reconstruction minister Imamura visits Yasukuni
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  2. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  4. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  5. 23 Dec 2016Taiwan prepares to begin design of 1st indigenous attack submarine

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete