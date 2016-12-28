URGENT: Dentsu head to resign due to overwork-related suicide of employee

Advertising agency Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility over an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee.

In a press conference in Tokyo, Ishii said, "We failed to avoid overwork (of our employees). I offer my sincere apology."

The conference was held after the labor ministry referred Dentsu and one of its executives to prosecutors the same day over the suicide of Matsuri Takahashi, saying the case amounts to an indictment.