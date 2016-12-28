Close

Kyodo News

December 28, 2016 20:16

19:49 28 December 2016

Baseball: Carp outfielder Akamatsu has stomach cancer

HIROSHIMA, Dec. 28, Kyodo

Masato Akamatsu, a speedy reserve outfielder for the Hiroshima Carp, revealed Wednesday that he has stomach cancer.

"It's not life threatening, but I have to have surgery," said the 34-year-old, who will have an operation early next month. "I want to recuperate quickly and get back to where I was."

The cancer was discovered on Dec. 15, when he was having a personal checkup with his first stomach examination using an endoscope. Akamatsu had not been suffering from any symptoms.

