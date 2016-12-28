Toshiba in talks with creditor banks to receive financial support

Toshiba Corp. is in talks with its main creditor banks in hopes it can receive financial support as the company is expected to book a huge asset impairment loss on its U.S. nuclear power business, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

But the embattled Japanese electronics manufacturer is likely to face tough negotiations as the banks are skeptical about Toshiba management's record that has overseen an impairment loss of up to several billion dollars, the source said.

As of the end of Sept. 30, Toshiba had shareholders' equity of 363.2 billion yen ($3.09 billion), or just 7.5 percent of assets, far below the 30 percent required for Japanese electronics makers. The company had shareholders' equity of around 1 trillion yen the previous year.