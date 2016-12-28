Dentsu head to resign due to overwork-related suicide of employee

Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the advertising agency.

In a press conference in Tokyo, Ishii said, "We deeply regret failing to prevent the overwork of our new recruit. I offer my sincere apology."

The press conference was held after the labor ministry referred Dentsu and one of its executives to prosecutors the same day on suspicion of forcing Matsuri Takahashi, who joined the company in April 2015, to work and underreport illegally long hours, leading to her suicide on Christmas Day last year.