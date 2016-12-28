S. Korea, China urge Japan to reconcile with Asia, not just U.S.

South Korea and China reacted guardedly Wednesday to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reconciliatory visit to Pearl Harbor, with both of them saying Japan should try harder to reconcile with Asian countries it victimized before and during World War II.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Japan should "make more efforts for reconciliation and cooperation with neighboring countries that were victims of its militarism in the past, on the basis of a correct recognition of history."

The official avoided directly commenting on Abe's speech at Pearl Harbor, other than to note that the Japanese leader vowed to never again to wage war and spoke of Japan as a peace-loving nation.