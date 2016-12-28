Close

Kyodo News

December 28, 2016 23:20

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:28 28 December 2016

S. Korea, China urge Japan to reconcile with Asia, not just U.S.

SEOUL/BEIJING, Dec. 28, Kyodo

South Korea and China reacted guardedly Wednesday to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reconciliatory visit to Pearl Harbor, with both of them saying Japan should try harder to reconcile with Asian countries it victimized before and during World War II.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Japan should "make more efforts for reconciliation and cooperation with neighboring countries that were victims of its militarism in the past, on the basis of a correct recognition of history."

The official avoided directly commenting on Abe's speech at Pearl Harbor, other than to note that the Japanese leader vowed to never again to wage war and spoke of Japan as a peace-loving nation.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Dec 2016China detains political dissident for "leaking state secrets": report
  2. 22 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  3. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  4. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  5. 23 Dec 2016Taiwan prepares to begin design of 1st indigenous attack submarine

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete