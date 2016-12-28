Dentsu head to quit over overwork-related suicide of employee

Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for an alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the country's top advertising agency.

The announcement came after the labor ministry referred the company and one of its male executives to prosecutors earlier in the day on suspicion of forcing Matsuri Takahashi to work and underreport illegally long hours, leading to her suicide on Christmas Day last year.

"We deeply regret failing to prevent the overwork of our new recruit. I offer my sincere apology," Ishii told a press conference in Tokyo.