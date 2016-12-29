Close

Kyodo News

December 29, 2016 5:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

04:46 29 December 2016

Tennis: Ex-world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, Kyodo

Former world No. 1 and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic said Wednesday she is retiring from professional tennis.

"There is no other way to say it. I have decided to retire from professional tennis," Ivanovic said in a video on her Facebook page.

The 29-year-old Serbian cited her health as the main reason for her decision. She has recently dropped to 63rd in the world rankings.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  2. 23 Dec 2016Taiwan prepares to begin design of 1st indigenous attack submarine
  3. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  4. 23 Dec 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  5. 23 Dec 2016Heaviest snow in 50 yrs for Dec. hits Sapporo, disrupts traffic

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete