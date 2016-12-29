04:46 29 December 2016
Tennis: Ex-world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, Kyodo
Former world No. 1 and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic said Wednesday she is retiring from professional tennis.
"There is no other way to say it. I have decided to retire from professional tennis," Ivanovic said in a video on her Facebook page.
The 29-year-old Serbian cited her health as the main reason for her decision. She has recently dropped to 63rd in the world rankings.
