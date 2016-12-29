Close

Kyodo News

December 29, 2016 11:27

10:55 29 December 2016

Japan defense chief Inada visits war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO, Dec. 29, Kyodo

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo and paid respects to the war dead there on Thursday morning, marking her first visit as defense minister in a move likely to draw criticism from some of Japan's neighbors that suffered from Japanese colonization or aggression.

The visit came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a historic visit Tuesday to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama to offer condolences for those who died in the Japanese attack there 75 years ago in 1941. Inada accompanied him there.

"Japan and the United States, which waged the harshest battles, are now in the strongest alliance relationship. I paid respects to report (to the war dead) about such a thing and in hopes of building peace for Japan and the world from a future-oriented standpoint," the minister told reporters after her visit.

