Japan minister's Yasukuni visit draws criticism from China, S. Korea

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada's visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday drew immediate criticism from Japan's two closest neighbors, with South Korea condemning it as "deplorable."

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was "deplorable that a responsible Japanese politician worships at Yasukuni Shrine, which beautifies past colonial invasions and invasive wars, and enshrines war criminals."

Similarly, its Defense Ministry expressed "serious concern and regret."