Japan defense chief Inada visits war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Tomomi Inada visited the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday to pay tribute to the war dead there for the first time in her capacity as defense minister, immediately drawing criticism from South Korea and China which suffered from past Japanese colonization and military aggression.

The pilgrimage came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor on Tuesday with U.S. President Barack Obama to offer condolences for those who died in the Japanese attack there 75 years ago in 1941. Inada accompanied him on the trip.

"Japan and the United States, which waged the harshest battles, are now in the strongest alliance relationship. I paid respects (to the war dead) about such a thing and in hopes of building peace for Japan and the world from a future-oriented standpoint," the minister told reporters after her visit.