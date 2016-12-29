Holidaymakers' New Year exodus from Japan peaks

The exodus of people spending the New Year's holidays abroad peaked at Japan's airports on Thursday, while train terminals were congested with people heading to their hometowns and other domestic destinations.

On Thursday alone, around 50,000 people are expected to leave the country from Narita airport near Tokyo, 33,400 from Osaka's Kansai airport, and some 8,800 from Chubu airport serving Nagoya, operators of the airports said.

"I want to photograph Hawaii's beautiful scenery," said Hikoichi Sekine, a 40-year-old company employee from Saitama city outside Tokyo, before departing from Narita airport to spend New Year's Day in Hawaii with his wife.