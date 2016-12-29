Close

Kyodo News

December 29, 2016 16:00

15:24 29 December 2016

Soccer: Shibasaki sets up 2 as Kashima reach Emperor's Cup final

OSAKA, Dec. 29, Kyodo

Midfielder Gaku Shibasaki set up both goals as Kashima Antlers beat Yokohama F Marinos 2-0 on Thursday to reach the Emperor's Cup final to stay in the hunt for a league and cup double.

Shoma Doi opened the scoring against the run of play four minutes to the break, leaping to squeeze in a header at the far post beyond desperate Marinos keeper Tetsuya Enomoto after Shibasaki sent in a high cross from the right at Nagai Stadium.

Marinos thought they had the equalizer through Takashi Kanai's header in the 73rd minute, but the goal was waved off for a borderline offside, and the decision proved crucial as substitute Yuma Suzuki tapped home Shibasaki's low cross from the right moments later for Kashima's second.

