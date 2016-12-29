Close

Kyodo News

December 29, 2016 17:31

17:24 29 December 2016

Soccer: Taniguchi winner sends Frontale into Emperor's Cup final

By Morichika Nakamoto
YOKOHAMA, Dec. 29, Kyodo

Shogo Taniguchi grabbed the late winner as Kawasaki Frontale reached their first Emperor's Cup final after a 1-0 win over Omiya Ardija on Thursday.

Kawasaki will meet J-League champion Kashima Antlers, who beat Yokohama F Marinos 2-0 in the earlier semifinal.

Kawasaki and Ardija both lacked the final touch and the game looked set for extra time before Taniguchi steered home with four minutes to go, rolling home with the outside of the foot after a half-cleared corner was put back into the mix by defender Eduardo Neto.

