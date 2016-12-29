Close

Kyodo News

December 29, 2016 19:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:28 29 December 2016

Indonesia sees record number of disasters in 2016

JAKARTA, Dec. 29, Kyodo

Indonesia was struck by 2,342 natural disasters during 2016, the highest number in the country's history and up 35 percent from the previous year, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Thursday.

Around 92 percent of the disasters were either floods, landslides, or cyclones. The remainder included forest fires, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tidal waves.

According to the agency, the disasters in 2016 left 522 people dead or missing. Landslides accounted for the largest part of the death toll at 188, with floods the second deadliest at 147 victims.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Dec 2016Airbus signs deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
  2. 23 Dec 2016Taiwan prepares to begin design of 1st indigenous attack submarine
  3. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  4. 23 Dec 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  5. 23 Dec 2016Heaviest snow in 50 yrs for Dec. hits Sapporo, disrupts traffic

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete