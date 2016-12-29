Indonesia sees record number of disasters in 2016

Indonesia was struck by 2,342 natural disasters during 2016, the highest number in the country's history and up 35 percent from the previous year, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Thursday.

Around 92 percent of the disasters were either floods, landslides, or cyclones. The remainder included forest fires, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tidal waves.

According to the agency, the disasters in 2016 left 522 people dead or missing. Landslides accounted for the largest part of the death toll at 188, with floods the second deadliest at 147 victims.