Japan defense chief Inada visits war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday to pay tribute to the war dead there for the first time after assuming the Cabinet post, immediately drawing criticism from South Korea and China which suffered from past Japanese colonization and military aggression.

The visit came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor on Tuesday with U.S. President Barack Obama to offer condolences over those who died in the Japanese attack there 75 years ago in 1941. Inada accompanied him on that trip.

"Japan and the United States, which once waged the fiercest of battles, now have the strongest alliance. I paid my respects (to the war dead) in this regard and in hope of building peace for Japan and the world by looking ahead," she told reporters after her visit.