19:02 29 December 2016
Japan minister's Yasukuni visit draws scorn from China, S. Korea
SEOUL/BEIJING, Dec. 29, Kyodo
Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada's visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday drew prompt criticism from Japan's two closest neighbors, with South Korea condemning it as "deplorable" and summoning a Japanese diplomat to lodge its protest.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry called in Kohei Maruyama, a minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to protest. The ministry also said in a statement earlier that it was "deplorable that a responsible Japanese politician worships at Yasukuni Shrine, which beautifies past colonial invasions and invasive wars, and enshrines war criminals."
Similarly, the country's Defense Ministry expressed "serious concern and regret."
