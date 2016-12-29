Duterte says will raise South China Sea issue if minerals touched

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he will raise the issue of his country's legal victory in the South China Sea with China during his term, especially when resources in the hotly contested waters are tapped.

"I cannot let it pass as if it's nothing," Duterte, who chose to forge friendlier relations with China when he started his six-year term in June by temporarily setting aside the territorial issue in exchange for robust economic ties, said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

A U.N.-backed tribunal in The Hague ruled in July that China's claim over almost the entire South China Sea has no legal basis. The Philippines, China, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, and Taiwan have overlapping claims in the South China Sea.