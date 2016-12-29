Close

December 29, 2016

20:01 29 December 2016

Progress made in Indonesia-Japan talks on railway project: minister

JAKARTA, Dec. 29, Kyodo

Progress has been achieved in talks between Indonesia and Japan regarding a medium-speed railway project between the country's two largest business hubs with hopes that talks can be finalized by the end of next month, a close aide to Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said Thursday.

The project will be part of efforts to revitalize the existing 725-kilometer railway between Jakarta and Surabaya.

The railway will be developed into one with a speed of 160 kilometers per hour and an end-to-end duration of five hours, down from the current nine hours, with fares of between 500,000 rupiah (about $37) and 600,000 rupiah.

