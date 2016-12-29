Chilean is key witness in missing Japan woman's case in France: media

French police have found that a key witness in the case of a missing 21-year-old Japanese university student in Besancon is a Chilean man, who has returned to his country, a French newspaper reported Thursday.

Another newspaper said a woman resembling the student, Narumi Kurosaki, was spotted in another city days after she was last seen on the night of Dec. 4 at a restaurant near Besancon before her disappearance.

The police have been trying to discover the female student's whereabouts as well as the man with whom she was last seen at the restaurant. The man, in his 20s, left for Chile after traveling to Geneva and Madrid, the French daily Le Parisien said in its online edition.