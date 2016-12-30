Close

Kyodo News

December 30, 2016 2:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:13 30 December 2016

Dentsu subjected to on-site probe 10 times before overwork suicide

TOKYO, Dec. 30, Kyodo

Labor authorities conducted on-site inspections at Japan's top advertising agency Dentsu Inc. 10 times during the past decade through December 2015 prior to the alleged overwork-related suicide of one of its young female employees, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

During investigations into allegations such as illegally long working hours, the company received five warnings for excessive overtime hours, the sources said, hinting the firm could have dragged its feet in improving conditions for staff.

Dentsu has declined to comment to Kyodo News about the matter.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  2. 25 Dec 2016Public hearing on Japanese food products canceled amid melee
  3. 24 Dec 2016Singaporean teen blogger seeks asylum in U.S.
  4. 24 Dec 2016Emperor's abdication hope Japan's top story of 2016
  5. 24 Dec 2016Trump's election victory picked as top int'l story in 2016

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete