02:13 30 December 2016
Dentsu subjected to on-site probe 10 times before overwork suicide
TOKYO, Dec. 30, Kyodo
Labor authorities conducted on-site inspections at Japan's top advertising agency Dentsu Inc. 10 times during the past decade through December 2015 prior to the alleged overwork-related suicide of one of its young female employees, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
During investigations into allegations such as illegally long working hours, the company received five warnings for excessive overtime hours, the sources said, hinting the firm could have dragged its feet in improving conditions for staff.
Dentsu has declined to comment to Kyodo News about the matter.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.