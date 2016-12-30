Close

December 30, 2016 13:13

11:57 30 December 2016

Japan defense minister's visit to war-linked shrine irks U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, Kyodo

U.S. officials have reacted negatively to the Japanese defense minister's visit Thursday to a controversial war-linked shrine days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama.

"We continue to emphasize the importance of approaching historical legacy issues in a manner that promotes healing and reconciliation," a State Department spokesperson told Kyodo News, indirectly criticizing Tomomi Inada's visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday.

Another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it is regrettable that Inada visited the shrine shortly after returning from Hawaii, where she accompanied Abe who offered condolences to those who died in the 1941 Japanese surprise attack there.

