Kyodo News

December 30, 2016 13:13

12:32 30 December 2016

Nikkei briefly dips below 19,000 line in morning on weak Wall St.

By Su Xincheng
TOKYO, Dec. 30, Kyodo

The Nikkei stock index fell Friday morning, briefly dropping below the 19,000 line for the first time in three weeks, as shares on Wall Street dropped overnight and investors moved to lock in gains on the year's final trading day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 77.40 points, or 0.40 percent, from Thursday to 19,067.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.33 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,513.06.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, electricity and gas, and financial issues.

