14:50 30 December 2016
Gov't to give up to 3 mil. yen per household affected by Niigata fire
TOKYO, Dec. 30, Kyodo
Disaster management minister Jun Matsumoto said Friday the government will provide up to 3 million yen ($25,600) to each household affected by a massive fire in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, last week.
"We will make all-out efforts so (the affected people) can get their lives back in order as soon as possible," Matsumoto told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's committee on natural disasters.
The aid will be provided based on a law aimed at helping people affected by natural disasters to return to normal life.
