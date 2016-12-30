Chilean put on wanted list over missing Japan woman's case in France

French police have put on the international wanted list a Chilean man in connection with a missing 21-year-old Japanese woman studying at a university in Besancon, France, a French newspaper reported Thursday.

The man in his 20s, who was listed on Monday through the International Criminal Police Organization or Interpol, had left for Chile after traveling to Geneva and Madrid, the French daily Le Parisien said in its online edition.

The police have been looking for the student, Narumi Kurosaki, as well as the man with whom she was last seen.