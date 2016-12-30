Close

Kyodo News

December 30, 2016 16:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:54 30 December 2016

Chilean put on wanted list over missing Japan woman's case in France

BESANCON, France, Dec. 30, Kyodo

French police have put on the international wanted list a Chilean man in connection with a missing 21-year-old Japanese woman studying at a university in Besancon, France, a French newspaper reported Thursday.

The man in his 20s, who was listed on Monday through the International Criminal Police Organization or Interpol, had left for Chile after traveling to Geneva and Madrid, the French daily Le Parisien said in its online edition.

The police have been looking for the student, Narumi Kurosaki, as well as the man with whom she was last seen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Dec 2016Libyan hijackers surrender after release of hostages
  2. 25 Dec 2016Public hearing on Japanese food products canceled amid melee
  3. 24 Dec 2016Singaporean teen blogger seeks asylum in U.S.
  4. 24 Dec 2016Emperor's abdication hope Japan's top story of 2016
  5. 24 Dec 2016Trump's election victory picked as top int'l story in 2016

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete