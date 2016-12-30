Close

Kyodo News

December 30, 2016 17:46

16:32 30 December 2016

Baby tiger of endangered species drowns at Yokohama zoo

YOKOHAMA, Dec. 30, Kyodo

A baby Sumatran tiger, an endangered species, drown Thursday at a zoo near Tokyo, the zoo operator said Friday.

The three-month-old tiger fell into a water-filled trench at the Yokohama Zoo Zoorasia after being moved to a display area. The baby tiger apparently tripped over electric wires installed to prevent a fall into the trench, the zoo operator said.

The male Sumatran tiger was among three born on Sept. 27 and the zoo operator was preparing to display them to the public from Jan. 14.

"We will not let this happen again," Takeshi Watanabe, deputy chief of the zoo, said.

There are estimated to be only 400 to 700 Sumatran tigers alive today.

==Kyodo

