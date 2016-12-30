Close

Kyodo News

December 30, 2016 17:46

16:48 30 December 2016

Nikkei ends at 20-year high for final trading day

By Su Xincheng
TOKYO, Dec. 30, Kyodo

The Nikkei stock index finished slightly lower Friday but recorded its highest close in 20 years for the final trading day of the year, as investors moved to lock in gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 30.77 points, or 0.16 percent, from Thursday at 19,114.37. The index surpassed the previous year-end close for the fifth straight year, up 0.4 percent for the whole of 2016.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, higher at 1,518.61.

