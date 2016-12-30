"Comfort woman" statue installed near Japanese consulate in Busan

A civic group on Friday installed a statue symbolizing women forced into wartime Japanese military brothels in front of the Japanese Consulate in the southern South Korean port city of Busan, a move which could strain Japan-South Korea relations.

The local ward office earlier in the Friday reversed course by saying it would not forcibly remove the 1-ton statue if installed there, as it did two days ago.

"We will not stop the civic group from installing the statue in front of the consulate if they wish to do so," Park Sam Seok, chief of the city's Dong Ward, told a press conference, according to Yonhap News Agency.