December 30, 2016 20:48

19:18 30 December 2016

New "comfort woman" statue installed in S. Korea, irks Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO, Dec. 30, Kyodo

A civic group on Friday installed a statue, symbolizing women forced into wartime Japanese military brothels, in front of the Japanese Consulate in the southern South Korean port city of Busan, drawing an immediate reaction from Japan.

The local ward office earlier in the day reversed course by saying it would not forcibly remove the 1-ton statue if installed there, as it had said it would two days ago.

"We will not stop the civic group from installing the statue in front of the consulate if they wish to do so," Park Sam Seok, chief of the city's Dong Ward, told a press conference, according to Yonhap News Agency.

  • "Comfort woman" statue installed near Japanese consulate in Busan
