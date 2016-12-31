01:43 31 December 2016
Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new plant in China
GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, Kyodo
An Osaka-based joint venture between Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp Corp. said Friday it will build a new large-scale plant in southern China to produce liquid crystal displays panels.
The total investment by Sakai Display Products Corp. is projected to reach 61.0 billion yuan ($8.8 billion). Construction of the plant in Guangzhou is likely to begin next March with the aim to start mass production in 2019.
The new facility will manufacture so-called Gen-10.5 glass substrate-based LCDs to be used for the next-generational 8K ultra-high definition televisions.
