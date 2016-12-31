Close

December 31, 2016 21:04

19:39 31 December 2016

SNAPSHOT: 80-year-old tuna trader at Tsukiji market shelves retirement

TOKYO, Dec. 31, Kyodo

Yutaka Kadono, an 80-year-old tuna trader at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, meant to retire at the end of October after developing glaucoma in his left eye, which began to affect his ability to examine the freshness of fish at the early morning auctions.

But after the Tokyo metropolitan government decided to postpone the relocation of the market to the nearby Toyosu area, which had been scheduled for November, Kadono bowed to requests from a number of sushi restaurants and other clients to continue buying tuna for them.

"I feel grateful to the clients for supporting my business for a long time," said Kadono, who has been working at the market for 62 years. He has decided to postpone retirement and continue working at least until the market's relocation is resolved.

==Kyodo

