21:13 31 December 2016
Video Advisory (Dec. 31) Japanese icebreaker comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice
TOKYO, Dec. 31, Kyodo
-- The Japanese icebreaker Shirase comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice on Dec. 28, 2016, about 560 meters from Showa Station, a permanent Japanese research station on the world's southernmost continent. Video was shot by a Kyodo News reporter who is part of the Antarctic observation team aboard Shirase, and includes footage shot from a drone.
