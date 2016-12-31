Video Advisory (Dec. 31) Japanese icebreaker comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice

The following is the latest available news video.

Japanese icebreaker comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice

-- The Japanese icebreaker Shirase comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice on Dec. 28, 2016, about 560 meters from Showa Station, a permanent Japanese research station on the world's southernmost continent. Video was shot by a Kyodo News reporter who is part of the Antarctic observation team aboard Shirase, and includes footage shot from a drone.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15652/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo