December 31, 2016 22:35

21:13 31 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 31) Japanese icebreaker comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice

TOKYO, Dec. 31, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Japanese icebreaker comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice

-- The Japanese icebreaker Shirase comes alongside Antarctic land-fast ice on Dec. 28, 2016, about 560 meters from Showa Station, a permanent Japanese research station on the world's southernmost continent. Video was shot by a Kyodo News reporter who is part of the Antarctic observation team aboard Shirase, and includes footage shot from a drone.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15652/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

