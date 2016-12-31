Boxing: Tanaka TKOs Fuentes to lift 2nd world title

Yukinori Oguni won the IBF super bantamweight title in a unanimous decision over undefeated champion Jonathan Guzman of the Dominican Republic, who had knocked out all 22 of his previous opponents.

The 28-year-old Oguni, the fifth-ranked contender, knocked Guzman down three times with lefts to the body and managed a skillful defense to improve to 19-1-1.

In Tokyo's Ota Gymnasium, Ryoichi Taguchi successfully defended his WBA light flyweight title for the fifth time with a draw over Venezuela's Carlos Canizales, who remained undefeated in 17 fights.

Canizales' powerful counterpunching kept the champ at bay through the early rounds, but the big-punching Venezuelan lacked the stamina to put Taguchi away and seize the crown.

"Holding on to my belt is big," Taguchi said. "However, almost all I take away from this are issues that need to be dealt with."

Kosei Tanaka seized the vacant WBO light flyweight title, improving to 8-0 in his career with a fifth-round technical knockout of Mexico's Moises Fuentes.

The 21-year-old Tanaka, who previously held the WBO minimumweight crown, matched compatriot Naoya Inoue's feat of winning world championships in two different weight classes in just eight pro fights.

Tanaka, who entered the fight ranked second by the WBO, negated Fuentes' 10-centimeter reach advantage by using his trademark speed and good footwork. It was the new champ's fifth knockout. The 29-year-old Fuentes, the top-ranked contender, fell to 24-3 with one draw.

==Kyodo