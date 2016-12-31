Close

Kyodo News

December 31, 2016 22:35

21:56 31 December 2016

3 dead, 2 injured after car drives off parking garage in Yokosuka

YOKOHAMA, Dec. 31, Kyodo

A car carrying a family of five drove off the fifth-floor ramp of a parking garage Saturday in Yokosuka near Tokyo, leaving three dead and two seriously injured, police said.

The police suspect the driver made some error when parking the vehicle, and while backing up broke through a 1.2-meter-high fence before plunging 13 meters to ground around 12:50 p.m.

The police identified the three people killed as Kazuhiko Nojima, 56, from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, his wife Akiko, 46, and the man's mother Hiroko, 81. Injured were the couple's two sons -- Naoto, 16, and Haruto, 11.

