Incoming U.N. chief appeals for peace in New Year's message

In his first message as Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged global leaders and citizens to strive for world peace in 2017.

"On this New Year's day, I ask all of you to join me in making one shared New Year's resolution," said Guterres, who replaced outgoing Ban Ki Moon, whose term ended the previous day.

"Let us resolve to put peace first. Let us make 2017 a year in which we all -- citizens, governments, leaders -- strive to overcome our differences."

In his written message, he referenced the millions who have been caught up in conflict and are suffering in wars "with no end in sight."

He expressed particular alarm about those who have been killed and injured, or who have lost their homes and become displaced.

He also mentioned the destruction of hospitals and aid convoys, such as in the eastern Syrian district of Aleppo prior to a nationwide cease-fire between opposition forces and the government that may end the country's nearly six-year civil war.

The new cease-fire accord, brokered by Russia and Turkey, will be followed by peace talks between Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and the opposition and follows last week's final evacuation of eastern Aleppo.

"From solidarity and compassion in our daily lives, to dialogue and respect across political divides...Peace must be our goal and our guide," Gutteres said.

The former Portuguese prime minister takes up the helm as the ninth U.N. chief at a difficult time including challenges such as the refugee crisis that has swept Europe. Hot spots have erupted around the world from Syria and Yemen to South Sudan, presenting the international body with challenges on many fronts.

Guterres begins his first day working at U.N. headquarters on Tuesday which will be kicked off by a wreath-laying ceremony and followed by an address to U.N. staff.

==Kyodo