Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Sunday that his country has entered the final stage of preparations for a test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In his nationally televised New Year's address, which lasted about 30 minutes, Kim said North Korea has become a "nuclear and military power in the East" following its two nuclear tests in 2016 and pledged to boost its nuclear weapons capability for national defense.

Kim also urged the United States to scrap its "anachronistic, hostile policy" toward Pyongyang.