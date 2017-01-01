Close

Kyodo News

January 1, 2017 15:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:15 1 January 2017

Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations

BEIJING, Jan. 1, Kyodo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Sunday that his country has entered the final stage of preparations for a test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In his nationally televised New Year's address, which lasted about 30 minutes, Kim said North Korea has become a "nuclear and military power in the East" following its two nuclear tests in 2016 and pledged to boost its nuclear weapons capability for national defense.

Kim also urged the United States to scrap its "anachronistic, hostile policy" toward Pyongyang.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Dec 2016M6.3 quake jolts eastern and northeastern Japan, triggers no tsunami
  2. 27 Dec 2016Taiwan not to bring up fishing equipment retrieval in talks with Japan
  3. 26 Dec 2016Local governments in Japan reluctant to pay Olympic construction costs
  4. 27 Dec 2016Cambodian opposition leader sentenced to 5 years for Facebook post
  5. 27 Dec 201623 dead in Pakistan after drinking homemade wine

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete