16:37 1 January 2017
1 killed as boat carrying 100 catches fire off Jakarta
JAKARTA, Jan. 1, Kyodo
At least 1 person was killed and another was injured after a tourist boat carrying 100 people caught fire off the northern coast of Jakarta on Sunday, government officials said.
Heronimus Guru, deputy chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency, and a press statement from the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency said that 98 other passengers survived the fire.
"The fire is still being extinguished and evacuation is ongoing," Guru said.
