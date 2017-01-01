Close

Kyodo News

January 1, 2017 21:21

19:55 1 January 2017

Japanese welcome the New Year with a variety of annual traditions

TOKYO, Jan. 1, Kyodo

People across Japan welcomed the first day of 2017 Sunday in traditional ways such as viewing the first sunrise and going bargain-hunting.

Residents of areas hit by the March 2011 quake and tsunami in the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan prayed for reconstruction on the sixth New Year since the disaster.

In Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, some 50 people climbed a mountain to watch the sunrise. Among them was Yuko Goto, a 37-year-old singer from Sendai who has been engaged in support activities at temporary houses near disaster-affected areas.

