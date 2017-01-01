Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong

Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the government's plan to disqualify, through court, pro-democracy lawmakers who have been accused of not pledging true allegiance to China.

"No to Basic Law interpretation! Withdraw judicial reviews! We want true universal suffrage!" the crowd chanted in the New Year's Day march, while also calling for democracy in the territory.

The organizer, Civil Human Rights Front, said 9,150 people had joined the march. Police put the figure at 4,800.