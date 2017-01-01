39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

An armed attacker killed at least 39 people and injured a further 69 after opening fire during New Year's celebrations at an Istanbul nightclub, according to the Turkish interior minister.

The attack, in the city's Ortakoy area on the European side of the Bosphorus, took place at around 1:15 a.m. in the Reina nightclub where hundreds were gathered to welcome the New Year.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 16 of the 21 identified victims are foreign and five Turkish, according to Anadolu news agency, with the minister noting the assailant remains on the run.