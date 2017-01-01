Close

Kyodo News

January 1, 2017 22:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:49 1 January 2017

39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

CAIRO, Jan. 1, Kyodo

An armed attacker killed at least 39 people and injured a further 69 after opening fire during New Year's celebrations at an Istanbul nightclub, according to the Turkish interior minister.

The attack, in the city's Ortakoy area on the European side of the Bosphorus, took place at around 1:15 a.m. in the Reina nightclub where hundreds were gathered to welcome the New Year.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 16 of the 21 identified victims are foreign and five Turkish, according to Anadolu news agency, with the minister noting the assailant remains on the run.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Dec 2016M6.3 quake jolts eastern and northeastern Japan, triggers no tsunami
  2. 26 Dec 2016Local governments in Japan reluctant to pay Olympic construction costs
  3. 27 Dec 2016Taiwan not to bring up fishing equipment retrieval in talks with Japan
  4. 27 Dec 2016Cambodian opposition leader sentenced to 5 years for Facebook post
  5. 27 Dec 201623 dead in Pakistan after drinking homemade wine

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete