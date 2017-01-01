Close

Kyodo News

January 1, 2017 22:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:55 1 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 1) New Year celebration in Pyongyang

TOKYO, Jan. 1, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

New Year celebration in Pyongyang

-- Fireworks light up the skies in Pyongyang on Jan. 1, 2017. Fireworks were launched in the North Korean capital to celebrate the new year.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15659/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Dec 2016M6.3 quake jolts eastern and northeastern Japan, triggers no tsunami
  2. 26 Dec 2016Local governments in Japan reluctant to pay Olympic construction costs
  3. 27 Dec 2016Taiwan not to bring up fishing equipment retrieval in talks with Japan
  4. 27 Dec 2016Cambodian opposition leader sentenced to 5 years for Facebook post
  5. 27 Dec 201623 dead in Pakistan after drinking homemade wine

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete