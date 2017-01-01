Video Advisory (Jan. 1) New Year celebration in Pyongyang

The following is the latest available news video.

New Year celebration in Pyongyang

-- Fireworks light up the skies in Pyongyang on Jan. 1, 2017. Fireworks were launched in the North Korean capital to celebrate the new year.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15659/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo