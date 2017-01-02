15:35 2 January 2017
Athletics: Aoyama Gakuin takes 1st leg of Tokyo-Hakone ekiden
HAKONE, Japan, Jan. 2, Kyodo
Aoyama Gakuin University won the first leg of the two-day Tokyo-Hakone collegiate ekiden road relay Monday, taking the outward half of the race for the third straight year.
Five runners from Aoyama Gakuin, aiming for its third consecutive overall title, clocked a combined 5 hours, 33 minutes, 45 seconds over 107.5 kilometers from Tokyo's Otemachi business district to Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Waseda University, looking to claim its first overall victory in six years, was runner-up, 33 seconds behind, while Juntendo University was third.
