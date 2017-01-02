16:26 2 January 2017
Emperor Akihito offers New Year's greetings to well-wishers
TOKYO, Jan. 2, Kyodo
Emperor Akihito offered New Year's greetings Monday to the estimated 96,700 well-wishers who flocked to the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.
"It is my hope that people can lead calm and spiritually rich lives this year," the emperor said during one of five appearances on a balcony of the Chowa-Den wing of the palace along with Empress Michiko.
"I pray for peace and happiness for the people of Japan and the people of the world," he said.
