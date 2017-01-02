Close

Kyodo News

January 2, 2017 17:03

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:26 2 January 2017

Emperor Akihito offers New Year's greetings to well-wishers

TOKYO, Jan. 2, Kyodo

Emperor Akihito offered New Year's greetings Monday to the estimated 96,700 well-wishers who flocked to the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.

"It is my hope that people can lead calm and spiritually rich lives this year," the emperor said during one of five appearances on a balcony of the Chowa-Den wing of the palace along with Empress Michiko.

"I pray for peace and happiness for the people of Japan and the people of the world," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Emperor Akihito offers New Year's greetings to well-wishers
  • Emperor Akihito offers New Year's greetings to well-wishers
  • Emperor Akihito offers New Year's greetings to well-wishers
  • Emperor Akihito offers New Year's greetings to well-wishers
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Dec 2016M6.3 quake jolts eastern and northeastern Japan, triggers no tsunami
  2. 27 Dec 2016Taiwan not to bring up fishing equipment retrieval in talks with Japan
  3. 28 Dec 2016FOCUS: Trump's killing of TPP could foil Abe's free trade strategy
  4. 27 Dec 201623 dead in Pakistan after drinking homemade wine
  5. 27 Dec 2016Cambodian opposition leader sentenced to 5 years for Facebook post

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete