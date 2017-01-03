Close

January 3, 2017 15:48

14:27 3 January 2017

Ex-H.K. chief Tsang pleads not guilty to graft charges

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, Kyodo

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang, the highest-ranking official to stand trial in the territory's history, pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in a trial Tuesday, local media reported.

The former chief executive appeared in the High Court in the company of his wife Selina to face charges of "misconduct in public office" and "a chief executive accepting an advantage," stemming from events between 2010 and 2012, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tsang, 72, pleaded "not guilty" in Cantonese to all charges.

